Bills' third-round pick Landon Jackson destroys best tackle in next year's draft
The Buffalo Bills needed to add some dynamic youth to their EDGE rusher room. The selection of Landon Jackson with the 72nd pick in the NFL Draft accomplished the goal.
Listed at 6'6", 264 pounds, Jackson began his career at LSU before playing the last two seasons at Arkansas, terrorizing the SEC with 13 sacks and 22 TFL's over that time while earning First-Team All-SEC honors in 2023 and Second-Team All-SEC in 2024. One of those sacks, broken down below by former NFL lineman-turned-analyst for the NFL Network, Brian Baldinger, came against Kaydan Proctor of Alabama -- projected to be the #1 OT in the 2026 NFL draft.
The Bills' selection of Jackson was generally very well-received and a more extensive look at his highlights show similar attributes to the sack Baldinger broke down.
As NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote in his draft projection of Jackson, "High-energy edge prospect with projectable traits but unorthodox movements and body control that might create a lack of conviction when it’s time to stamp a grade...It will look gawky at times, but Jackson seems to be growing into his frame and possesses the traits and motor to make it as a future starter on the edge."
The Bills extended Greg Rousseau and brought in ex-Charger Joey Bosa but there was still a definite hole at EDGE. Buffalo has proven to be an excellent developer of raw talent and they will need to bring Jackson along. But given his size and athleticism that should be much sooner than later.
