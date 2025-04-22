Bills could solve wide receiver dilemma with blockbuster trade during NFL draft
The Buffalo Bills fell one game shy of the Super Bowl last season and are a favorite to contend in 2025. As we all know, that championship window can close in a hurry.
For that reason, Buffalo shouldn’t hesitate to get aggressive this offseason. While they’ve done well in signing pass rusher Joey Bosa and wideout Joshua Palmer in NFL free agency, there’s still more work to be done — including finding another wideout who can stretch the field to fit Josh Allen’s big-play style.
They attempted to land such a player near the deadline in 2024 when they traded for Amari Cooper, a move that fell flat. Fortunately, a better option has potepotentially presented itself this year.
In his latest piece on SI, NFL insider Albert Breer discussed players who haven’t had their fifth-year option picked up. He said teams that are on the fence might be willing to move on rather than commit to a massive extension.
”Thing is, to me, if you’re on the fence on exercising the option, then you’re less likely to give the guy a blockbuster extension, so you have to consider moving him, simply because being willing to consider exercising it means he’ll likely have value to someone else.” — Breer, SI
He then named Jameson Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux as potential trade pieces.
“It definitely makes you wonder if, say, the uncertain future of guys such as Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams or Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux could elicit phone calls in the coming days.” — Breer, SI
If Williams truly is available, the Bills should jump at the opportunity to bring him in.
The 2022 first-round pick had 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 receptions this past season. He’s a big play waiting to happen who would be a far better option than any rookie.
It wouldn’t be cheap to acquire Williams, and they would have to consider an extension shortly after bringing him in, but pairing him with Allen would make their offense virtually unstoppable.
