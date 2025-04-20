Bills advised against taking SEC pass rusher in NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from the NFL Draft, where they will be expected to add a number of players to the roster.
With the No. 30 overall pick, there are a lot of scenarios in play for the Bills, including taking Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson, but Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes that Buffalo shouldn't take him in the first round.
"The Buffalo Bills have a type at defensive end. The organization needs to get away from that type, not add another prospect with a similar skill set," Sobleski writes.
"Typically, Buffalo likes big, long and powerful edge-defenders. They may not be able to corner all that well when trying to rush the passer, but that's OK in the organization's book.
"Arkansas' Landon Jackson fits the Bills' current mold. He's a 6'6", 264-pound defensive end, who too often tries to win with power by working down the middle of a blocker instead of relying on his athleticism.
RELATED: Glaring evidence Buffalo Bills will make early-round draft trade for desired prospect
"Granted, Von Miller is no longer on the roster, AJ Epenesa is a free agent after this season and the newly-signed Joey Bosa has an extensive history. But the Bills will be better served either A) addressing a weaker defensive interior or B) drafting a more explosive edge-rusher with the 30th overall pick."
The Bills need to make some slight changes if they want to go from bridesmaid to bride, and this is a way that they can do that without tearing everything apart.
If the Bills can find stronger archetypes for the players they need, they could be able to get over the hump and represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —