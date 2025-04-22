Josh Allen, Keon Coleman and the need for Bills' QB-WR to get on same page
Keon Coleman's rookie season didn't go as expected, but Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has a lot of belief in his young offensive target.
The Bills returned to their facilities this week for their voluntary offseason workout program, with Allen being one of the many players to participate.
The reigning NFL MVP spoke with the media on Tuesday, answering questions for over 22 minutes.
One hot topic of discussion was Coleman and his second-half drop-off last year. Acknowledging a need for the two to get on the same page, Allen preached just getting as many reps as possible and staying in constant communication about what Coleman wants.
"Continue to get reps, making sure that we're on the same page. Small, little body mechanic stuff. When he's ready for the ball and what can he do to signal that he is ready for the ball. Talking over where on certain routes where he wants the ball. They call them 50-50 balls is that just throw it up, is that back shoulder, is that high, is it low? And again, I think the more reps you get, the better you get. So just trying to build those reps and get on the same page."
Coleman finished last season with 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. He missed four games due to a wrist injury.
This offseason, general manager Brandon Beanhead coach Sean McDermott have have raised expectations for the Florida State product.
Meanwhile, Allen, who has had multiple offseason chats with the young WR, highlighted what Coleman brings to the table.
"Yeah a couple of conversations. He knows that he wants to be better. He sent me a couple of long texts of wanting to be better and we're going to continue to work extremely hard and get on the same page. He's got so much ability. He's so athletic. He's already put on so much weight and he's gotten a bit stronger. So, I'm excited to see his progression and he's still so young. He's 21 right now. Like he's still got a long ways to go to learn the nuances of the wide receiver position and having the guys in the room we do, they can help him. Again, I'm so excited for his future because the ability he has is off the charts."
With Allen coming off an MVP season and Coleman getting a year under his belt, the duo will only get better in Coleman's sophomore season.
