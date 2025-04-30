Bills draft pick Dorian Strong hyped as ‘best press man corner’
The Buffalo Bills focused heavily on defense during the 2025 NFL draft, with six of their nine selections going to that side of the ball.
They kicked things off with Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston in Round 1, then added four more defenders in row. They finally turned their focus to offense late on Day 3, but still added one more defensive back.
At pick No. 177 in Round 6, Buffalo took Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Strong finished his collegiate career with 28 pass defenses and seven picks. Despite his success, his athletic testing and lack of explosiveness led to his late selection.
That could prove to be a major win for the Bills according to NFL Film’s Greg Cosell. While appearing on One Bills Live, Cosell said one of Strong’s coaches at Virginia Tech called him “the best press man corner he’s ever been around.”
Cosell went on to say Strong played mirror match technique and showed patience and pose for the Hokies. He also said he played much faster than the 4.55-second time in the 40-yard dash suggests.
Buffalo needed help at cornerback and they landed a potential game-changer in Round 1 with Hairston. Perhaps they also unearthed a gem with Strong.
