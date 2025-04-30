Bills Central

Bills draft pick Dorian Strong hyped as ‘best press man corner’

The Buffalo Bills might have unearthed a late-round gem.

Randy Gurzi

Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dorian Strong celebrates an interception with teammates during the second half of the game against Duke Blue Devils.
Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dorian Strong celebrates an interception with teammates during the second half of the game against Duke Blue Devils. / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills focused heavily on defense during the 2025 NFL draft, with six of their nine selections going to that side of the ball.

They kicked things off with Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston in Round 1, then added four more defenders in row. They finally turned their focus to offense late on Day 3, but still added one more defensive back.

RELATED: PFF claims Buffalo Bills had 'one of the best overall drafts in the NFL'

At pick No. 177 in Round 6, Buffalo took Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Strong finished his collegiate career with 28 pass defenses and seven picks. Despite his success, his athletic testing and lack of explosiveness led to his late selection.

That could prove to be a major win for the Bills according to NFL Film’s Greg Cosell. While appearing on One Bills Live, Cosell said one of Strong’s coaches at Virginia Tech called him “the best press man corner he’s ever been around.”

Cosell went on to say Strong played mirror match technique and showed patience and pose for the Hokies. He also said he played much faster than the 4.55-second time in the 40-yard dash suggests.

Buffalo needed help at cornerback and they landed a potential game-changer in Round 1 with Hairston. Perhaps they also unearthed a gem with Strong.

Virginia Tech CB Dorian Strong during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Virginia Tech defensive back Dorian Strong during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News