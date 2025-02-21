Bills Central

Bills' James Cook bluntly tells Shannon Sharpe he 'wants what he deserves' in contract extension

A contract extension up in the air with Buffalo, Pro Bowl running back James Cook appeared on NightCap with Shannon Sharpe, where he reiterated his value.

Brian Letscher

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) dives for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Championship game.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) dives for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Championship game. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The confetti had barely settled on Super Bowl LIX when the James Cook contract drama began. After an excellent season as a primary piece in the Bills' explosive offense, an extension is expected for Cook and the Pro Bowl running back didn't waste any time letting the world know what he thinks he's worth.

Cooks pinned comment of "$15 mill year" certainly stirred the pot, with fans and pundits alike falling on both sides of the 'pay him' or 'don't pay him' arguement. Cook himself, however, seems to be very clear about his value in a Thursday night appearance on the podcast, NightCap, with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocino, telling Sharpe, "We deserving of it...we work all our life to get paid. Feed me the big bucks...why not, bro? I just want to get what I deserve. What I asked for."

By any metric, Cook had an outstanding year. He was selected to a second straight Pro Bowl after tallying 1,267 yards from scrimmage and a conference-leading 18 touchdowns, including a two touchdown performance in the AFC championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco 49er's Christian McCaffrey is currently the highest paid running back in the league, set to earn $16.2 million in 2025. Cook's demand of $15 million per year would put him right behind McCaffrey -- and, perhaps more notably, ahead of the 2024 NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley who will make $13.5 million this season.

Compensation for NFL running backs has been a topic of debate in recent years, with many owners seeming to decide they're not paying top dollar for a position that takes a lot of wear and tear. Cook has been very clear about what he thinks he's worth, other estimates have his value calculated at far less than the $15 million he's requested. The ball is now in the Bills' court.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

