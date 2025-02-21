Bills' James Cook bluntly tells Shannon Sharpe he 'wants what he deserves' in contract extension
The confetti had barely settled on Super Bowl LIX when the James Cook contract drama began. After an excellent season as a primary piece in the Bills' explosive offense, an extension is expected for Cook and the Pro Bowl running back didn't waste any time letting the world know what he thinks he's worth.
Cooks pinned comment of "$15 mill year" certainly stirred the pot, with fans and pundits alike falling on both sides of the 'pay him' or 'don't pay him' arguement. Cook himself, however, seems to be very clear about his value in a Thursday night appearance on the podcast, NightCap, with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocino, telling Sharpe, "We deserving of it...we work all our life to get paid. Feed me the big bucks...why not, bro? I just want to get what I deserve. What I asked for."
By any metric, Cook had an outstanding year. He was selected to a second straight Pro Bowl after tallying 1,267 yards from scrimmage and a conference-leading 18 touchdowns, including a two touchdown performance in the AFC championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
San Francisco 49er's Christian McCaffrey is currently the highest paid running back in the league, set to earn $16.2 million in 2025. Cook's demand of $15 million per year would put him right behind McCaffrey -- and, perhaps more notably, ahead of the 2024 NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley who will make $13.5 million this season.
Compensation for NFL running backs has been a topic of debate in recent years, with many owners seeming to decide they're not paying top dollar for a position that takes a lot of wear and tear. Cook has been very clear about what he thinks he's worth, other estimates have his value calculated at far less than the $15 million he's requested. The ball is now in the Bills' court.