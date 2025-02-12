NFL MVP and Super Bowl champ's choice words when asked about future of Bills' Josh Allen
Last Thursday in New Orleans, Josh Allen won the NFL MVP award, edging out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. On hand to present Allen the award was retired Hall-of-Famer quarterback for the St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals, Kurt Warner.
Warner knows a thing or two about winning awards. He shocked the world when, after going undrafted in 1994 and playing a couple years in the Arena Football League, Warner led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in just his first year as a starter, shining in the game while taking home the Most Valuable Player award for the contest. Warner also won the NFL MVP during his 11 year career -- twice.
A few days after presenting Allen his 2025 MVP, Warner sat down with the Bills team media and was pretty clear about putting the MVP award in perspective in terms of a career success and what Allen need to do in order to leave a legacy.
"Josh is a really good QB...the question remains can he show up in the biggest moments against the best teams in the AFC [and] play [his] best football and elevate [his] team to the Super Bowl...that's going to be what's following Josh -- way more than the MVP." Warner said.
Allen is certainly a competitor and it's not a surprise that he said something similar about himself and the Bills immediately after winning the MVP.
Warner certainly knows something about being an underdog. About battling through setbacks and having faith in yourself and your teammates. He rode that belief -- a belief Allen seems to share as well -- to awards, yes, but more importantly, to what really defines a legacy -- the Super Bowl.