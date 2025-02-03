Bills Central

Bills' James Cook, Dion Dawkins, Connor Mcgovern all smiles as they show out at NFL Pro Bowl

After a rough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship, three Bills players were able to turn the page with a well-earned trip to the 2025 Pro Bowl.

Brian Letscher

Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games.
Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
By all accounts, the Bills exceeded expectations this season. In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, Buffalo instead went 13-4 on the way to winning the AFC East and advancing all the way to the AFC championship game, a well-documented, heartbreaking loss the Kansas City Chiefs.

Needless to say, a team doesn't do that without some excellent football players and the Bills are no exception as Dion Dawkins, James Cook and center Connor McGovern were rewarded for their stellar performance with a trip to the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando on Sunday.

This makes Dawkins' third Pro Bowl while McGovern, in his 6th season, went for the first time. Both players were stars on one the best offensive lines in football this year, yielding just 14 sacks during the regular season. The two big men got a chance to flash that chemistry in Orlando.

Cook, a two-time Pro Bowler, had an excellent season himself -- again, thank you Dawkins and Mcgovern -- going for over a thousand yards and a whopping 16 touchdowns in the regular season and adding two more in a terrific performance against the Chiefs.

