Buffalo Bills RB James Cook gives wildly blunt response about Chiefs vs Eagles in Super Bowl

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to battle in the Super Bowl, there are some fans - and apparently players - who aren't exactly excited about the matchup.

Brian Letscher

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts in the closing minutes of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game,
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
James Cook is fast. Elusive. Great balance and burst. He also has zero problem saying what's on his mind. Something which he did quite a bit while on Sleeper’s “Kickin It With Dee”podcast. Days after the Bills loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Cook appeared on the show and did not mince words when asked about who he was predicting to win when the Chiefs and Eagles play in Super Bowl Sunday.

“I ain’t even going to lie to you, bruh,” Cook said. “I know this probably go big, but f— all of them. It don’t matter, bro.”

This isn't the first time Cook has delivered a candid response this post-season, a disappointing one for the Bills organization. Targets have included his Pro Bowl snub and his take on the officials role in the Bills loss in the AFC Championship game.

A players honest, unfiltered take is refreshing in a world of coach-speak and canned answers. Cook certainly does not hesitate to speak his mind. Even better for Bills Mafia? The fire is clearly lit for their very talented running back -- something that will be essential if they want to make a Super Bowl run of their own next season.

James Cook
/ Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Brian Letscher
