Bills predicted to land 3,000-yard running back as future James Cook replacement
The Buffalo Bills might be looking for a new starting running back in 2026.
The Bills and James Cook have been unable to get an extension done, and if nothing changes moving forward, there's a good chance Cook won't be returning next year.
The good news is, the Bills may already have a replacement on the roster in Ray Davis, who is under contract through 2027, but the team would be wise to add more help.
Pro Football & Sports Network's Mark Stolte envisions the Bills doing just that with his prediction that the team will add Oregon running back Makhi Hughes in the second round of next year's NFL draft.
Hughes, who transferred to Oregon in 2025, was highly productive for Tulane over his two years with the program. The running back has tallied over 3,000 yards from scrimmage in that span, including a whopping 2,779 yards on the ground.
Hughes' rushing yards total from the past two seasons ranks first among FBS running backs who are returning to college in 2025, and by a wide margin (476 yards).
In 2024, Hughes posted 1,401 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, but we also saw him branch out to being more of a pass-catcher after career-highs in receptions (19), receiving yards (176) and receiving touchdowns (two).
Hughes will be an intriguing prospect thanks to his blend of size (5-foot-11, 210 pounds), power and explosiveness. Hughes has also shown he can handle a big workload (523 carries) and is improving as a pass-catcher.
Now that he's with Oregon, Hughes is going to have a lot more eyes on him, and the competition he faces will be stiffer.
If Hughes can rise to the occasion and continue producing at or near the levels we saw at Tulane while also continuing to improve in the passing game, he could be one of the top running back prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
