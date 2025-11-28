Bills top 2026 NFL draft fits include powerful defensive end out of Oregon

There are still six weeks to play in the 2025 NFL season, but it's never a bad idea to keep one eye on the future. For the Buffalo Bills, that's especially true given the struggles they've had throughout the year.

With holes on offense (especially at wide receiver) and on defense, fans are anxious to see what additions could be made to strengthen the roster. According to Bleacher Report's scouting department, they should be looking at a player more than capable of adding legitimate strength.

Named among the team's best fits in the 2026 NFL draft is Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, Uiagalelei fits the mold of a Buffalo defensive end. He's also known for taking on blocks with power and is already excellent with his hand fighting.

"We know the Bills prefer bigger, more powerful edge rushers. There are two who could be available later in the first round where they will draft in T.J. Parker and Matayo Uiagalelei. Zion Young would make sense on Day 2 as a highly competitive power rusher," Bleacher Report wrote.

"B/R scout Matt Holder praised the Duck for the fact that he, 'takes on blocks with his hands, a wide base and has enough strength to keep offensive tackles away from his body to hold ground, set the edge and get off blocks.' That's a skill set Buffalo would love."

Bills still need to focus on WR addition

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While Uiagalelei would fill a need, and is a solid NFL prospect, it would be a hard sell to this fan base. That's not a knock on Uiagalelei, but more of an indictment of their current receiving corps.

Buffalo's greatest need is for a boundary receiver capable of creating separation. They hoped Keon Coleman would develop into a WR1, but that hasn't happened. Waiting another year isn't an option, so they might have to focus on a wideout in Round 1, unless they make a move in free agency.

