James Cook reveals main reason why he decided to attend Bills' minicamp
First and foremost, it's a dollars and sense decision.
While Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook wants to significantly increase his earnings the long run, he certainly doesn't want to lose any money in the short term as that would be counterproductive. It's that line of thinking that presumably propelled the two-time Pro Bowl selection to Orchard Park for mandatory minicamp.
"I like my money. Definitely do. That's why I'm here," said Cook.
Had he decided to stay away, Cook would've incurred a fine starting at $17,462 and escalating each day. Two missed days result in a $34,925 fine with the penalty growing to $52,381 for a third missed day.
In addition to simply showing up at One Bills Drive, Cook fully participated in the non-padded practice, which was open to media members.
"Why not? I'm here. I'm part of the team," said Cook when asked why he chose to work as opposed to standing idly on the sideline.
Entering the final season on his rookie contract, Cook publicly revealed his desire for an extension worth at least $15 million annually. While watching the Bills award new deals to three fellow members of his draft class, the 2022 second-round pick opted to forego voluntary OTAs this spring.
While Cook has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark each of the past two seasons, the running back market suggests he is overvaluing himself. When All-Pro Derrick Henry signs a two-year contract worth $30 million total, Cook should expect to come in under that price.
For now, Cook appears focused on preparing for what he hopes will be a fruitful 2025 season in more ways than one.
"Everything is a business. Ain't no hard feelings," said Cook. "Like I said, everything's gonna work out how it's supposed to work."
