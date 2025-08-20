Bills predicted to select breakout receiver in 2026 NFL draft
Heading into the 2025 season, there aren’t many teams with higher expectations than theBuffalo Bills.
They’re coming off their sixth consecutive playoff appearance and have won the AFC East five years straight. That proves they have one of the top rosters in the NFL, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t areas they can improve.
RELATED: Proposed Bills trade package would land Trey Hendrickson for a player and draft pick
Buffalo is stacked, but they don’t have a dominant No. 1 wide receiver. That’s why ESPN’s Field Yates has them targeting USC’s Ja’Kobi Lane with their first pick in his latest 2026 NFL mock draft.
“The fact that ESPN's FPI has the Bills picking No. 32 underscores what we know: This roster is loaded. One question mark is at WR, though. The Bills lack a clear alpha wideout despite a capable group overall. (Keon Coleman has flashed upside),” Yates said.
“Lane caught 12 touchdowns last season after just seven total catches in 2023. He is a fluid mover and displays very good route running and comfort catching the football inside and outside his frame. Lane also showed some contested catch ability and toughness in the middle of the field on the tape. Josh Allen would approve.”
Lane exploded in 2024 with 12 touchdowns on 43 receptions. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound junior is expected to pick up where he left off, which could catapult him into the first round.
In Buffalo, he would give them an excellent starting unit, especially if Keon Coleman takes a step forward this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —