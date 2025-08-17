Josh Allen loses turnover battle to shaky Caleb Williams in Bears-Bills practice
Buffalo Bills' superstar quarterback Josh Allen was intercepted not once, not twice, but thrice during Friday's joint practice against the Chicago Bears at Halas Hall.
Meanwhile, Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 choice from the 2024 NFL Draft, finished the open practice without being picked off by the Bills' defense, and the turnover tally has some folks declaring victory for Chicago.
The reality, however, is that Allen likely accomplished what he set out to do during the 2.5-hour session against the Bears. Going up against a hungry Chicago defense provided the opportunity for the Bills' quarterback to experiment in a live game environment.
"It's new opportunities to see new looks, and it's not the same defensive system that we're going up against each and every practice here in camp," said Allen. "Sometimes, it is nice to see some fresh faces across from the O-line, and across from our receivers, and utilizing certain matchups, and seeing what guys can do."
It's unlikely that the 29-year-old Allen would've taken similar risks in a real regular season game, but there's no downside of letting it rip during a controlled practice setting.
Allen's first interception was a prime example of the quarterback testing out tight-window throws. Targeting a tightly-covered Dalton Kincaid about 20 yards downfield, Allen attempted to squeeze in a 50-50 ball, but Bears' safety Kevin Byard managed to wrestle it away from the Bills' tight end.
Not long after, Bears' cornerback Nashon Wright picked off an Allen pass, but was arguably aided by some uncalled illegal contact on the play. Later, during red zone drills, former Bills' linebacker Tremaine Edmunds intercepted a pass from his fellow 2018 first-round draft pick.
Although he beat Allen in the INT category, Williams wasn't exactly shining throughout the day. Sports Illustrated's Matthew Verderame attended the practice, noting "the Bears couldn’t get much going against the Bills’ first-team defense."
"When the Bears snapped the ball without an infraction, they were continuously harassed by Buffalo’s revamped defensive line," said Verderame. "If the Bills were allowed to hit Williams, he would have been sacked or forced to throw the ball away on at least a half-dozen occasions, if not more."
So, while he bested Allen in one statistical category on one day at Halas Hall, Williams likely won't threaten to unseat the reigning NFL MVP this season.
The Bears will host the Bills in Preseason Game No. 2 on Sunday night at Solider Field, but Allen won't play much, if at all.
