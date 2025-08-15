Bills Central

Bills re-sign 'really good person, player' two days after releasing him

The Buffalo Bills continued training camp roster gymnastics this week, bringing back a former New England Patriots' tight end in time for Preseason Game No. 2

Ralph Ventre

Bills tight end Matt Sokol just misses a finger-tip catch in the end zone during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Bills tight end Matt Sokol just misses a finger-tip catch in the end zone during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Here today, gone tomorrow, back again on Thursday — such is life for a NFL journeyman tight end during training camp.

Usually needing to respond to injuries, teams can find themselves engaged in roster gymnastics for much of the summer, and the Buffalo Bills are no exception.

In their latest exercise, the Bills re-added a sixth tight end to their 90-man roster on Thursday, bringing Matt Sokol back into the fold only two days after releasing the 29-year-old to make room for safety Tre Herndon.

"Appreciate everything Matt did. Really good person, player as well. Again, a reminder of the businesses here, the business side of things," said head coach Sean McDermott while announcing the transaction on August 12.

As it would turn out, the Bills found an opportunity to bring back Sokol as a roster spot became available when the team waived/injured wide receiver Jalen Virgil.

Sokol re-joins a Bills' position group comprised of veteran starter Dawson Knox, 2023 first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid, fifth-round rookie Jackson Hawes, practice squad mainstay Zach Davidson and undrafted rookie Keleki Latu. Buffalo initially signed Sokol at the starting of training camp when Knox temporarily landed on the non-football injury list.

Matt Sokol catch
New England Patriots tight end Matt Sokol (87) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Making his Buffalo preseason debut against the New York Giants on August 9, the 6-foot-5 Sokol played nine snaps on offense and 19 more on special teams. He was targeted once as a receiver, recording one two-yard catch.

Sokol, a Michigan State product, has made eight regular season appearances since entering the NFL after going undrafted in 2019. He has spent time with seven different franchises, but has logged only 53 career snaps on offense. Over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Sokol was active for the New England Patriots on six occasions.

In 2024, Sokol served a stint on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

The Bills continue their three-game preseason schedule on the road against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, August 17. The two teams will practice jointly on August 15 at Halas Hall.

Matt Sokol and Reggie Gilliam
Bills tight end Matt Sokol shake hands with Reggie Gilliam at the start of practice during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

