Bears expose Bills' troubling defensive weakness in primetime preseason debacle
It was a problem then, and it's still a problem now.
Granted it was only an exhibition game this time around, but when the Buffalo Bills faced the Chicago Bears on August 17, they deployed the same safeties tandem that underwhelmed during January's AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Much to the chagrin of any Bills' fans who waited all day for a Sunday night of preseason football, safeties Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin looked even more inept than they did when the Chiefs scored a season-high 32 points to advance to Super Bowl LIX.
"We're trying to see who can play up with the varsity, if you will, and who can help us. So that's part of the evaluation from tonight," said head coach Sean McDermott following the 38-0 road loss.
Starting the preseason game amongst a slew of Bills' backups and third-string players, Bishop and Hamlin exuded serious junior varsity vibes. They were indistinguishable from the rest of their defensive teammates as the Bears marched 92 yards in seven plays for an opening drive touchdown.
It appeared that Bishop severely misread the play on the opening touchdown. Bears' wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus beat Bishop on a quick slant and left the defender in the dust while racing 36 yards to the house. It was one of multiple moments where the inexperienced player looked like he didn't belong on the field with NFL starters.
"He needs more experience, he needs more reps," said McDermott. "That's where you work out some of these things, and that's how you build the callousness, and it comes from experience."
The main problem with Bishop is that he hasn't been available enough to build that needed experience.
After missing more than one month's worth of time due to a shoulder injury last summer, the 2024 second-round draft pick has missed more time this training camp. A quad injury kept Bishop out of six practices and the August 9 preseason opener. He returned to practice in a limited capacity (on a rep count) last week before playing 12 snaps against the Bears.
"Feeling good. Quad feels good. Today's the most action I've gotten, so I feel good," said Bishop after Sunday night's blowout loss.
Unfortunately, feeling good did not translate into a good performance, and it likely won't until the young safety becomes more seasoned. The Bills, however, cannot afford to wait around.
As for Hamlin, who has adequate NFL experience, the Bills, out of need, are likely asking him to be something he's not.
Despite his inspiring story of courage and resilience, as an NFL player, Hamlin has proven to be nothing more than an average backup. He seemed to take poor angles on multiple occasions against the Bears, allowing for additional yardage after the catch.
The Bears marched more than 85 yards for touchdowns on both possessions with Hamlin at safety. The Bills' defender made two tackles and committed a defensive holding penalty that was declined.
It's unfair to pin Buffalo's disastrous defensive effort on two players, but Bishop and Hamlin need to be better, much better, if the unit is to show any improvement from a disappointing 2024 campaign.
It may still be preseason, but the urge to press the panic button is growing by the minute.
