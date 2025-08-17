Bills Keon Coleman breaks down growing chemistry with Josh Allen after Bears practice
The Buffalo Bills will face the Chicago Bears for a prime-time showdown on Sunday night at Soldier Field. It won't be the first time the two teams face off, however, as they had a joint practice this week ahead of the preseason game.
NFL coaches have been adamant that they can glean more from these practices than the actual preseason games. While there were some issues in the game, there were also some moments that stood out, including the improved connection between quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Keon Coleman.
The two connected on a red zone touchdown at one point, leading to plenty of excitement. Following the practice, Coleman gave credit to the coaching staff and his quarterback for the score.
"Uh, great play call. Didn't rush the move, executed, and then made the play. Josh threw a good ball," Coleman said.
He also said it was "nothing but another route," something they've been doing all camp.
Coleman was later asked about the joint practice and how it felt to go against someone other than his teammates. He said it was "just football," adding that they were able to come out and show their physicality.
"It was just football. We ain't coming out here lacking. So, we coming out to throw to, you know, make the first hit and make the first contact. You don't wait till you get punched in your mouth to start playing hard. Too late at that point."
The Bears and Bills will kick off at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday night. Allen won't play, and Coleman isn't likely to see the field much, if at all. Still, they were able to stack some good plays in the joint practice, giving them plenty of confidence with the season opener quickly approaching.
