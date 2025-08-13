Bills Central

Former Bills' All-Pro jestfully kicks Dolphins while they're down

The Buffalo Bills' division rivals are seemingly in disarray, and a free-agent safety isn't afraid to make fun of the mess in Miami.

Ralph Ventre

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) causes a fumble on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) through the end zone for a touchback during the second half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) causes a fumble on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) through the end zone for a touchback during the second half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was one and done for Jordan Poyer with the Miami Dolphins, and the former Buffalo Bills' All-Pro safety seems just fine with putting the 2024 season behind him.

After seven seasons roaming the Bills' defensive secondary, the aging Poyer was unable to come to a new agreement to keep him in Buffalo for one more year. As a result, he decided to accept an offer to join the secondary-starved Dolphins, likely partially due to the fact Poyer owns a home in South Florida.

Needless to say, the former Bills Mafia fan favorite's Miami experience left a lot to be desired.

In what was supposed to be a year when the Dolphins seriously challenged the Bills for the AFC East crown, Josh Allen and Co. cruised to a fifth straight division title while Miami went 8-9 overall.

RELATED: Bills fill safety need by signing former Jaguars' starter, releasing tight end

Buffalo won both head-to-head divisional matchups against Miami in 2024. After the Bills blew out the Dolphins, 31-10, in a Week 2 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, the reigning AFC East champions survived a close call at home in Week 9 with Poyer committing a costly error on Buffalo's game-winning drive. On a third-and-long, Poyer separated Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman from the ball on a pass down the sideline, but he made illegal contact to the receiver's head. The 15-yard penalty allowed Buffalo to kick a 61-yard field goal to win.

Having turned 34 years old in April, Poyer, who made 16 starts in 2024, remains available on the free-agent market with the existing notion that his playing days may be over.

Earlier this week, Poyer posted 14 slides to his personal Instagram feed, sharing sights and sounds from a spiritual South American retreat in Brazil.

Jordan Poyer lines up Keon Coleman
Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) tries to make a catch as Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer (21) and cornerback Cam Smith (24) defend in the fourth quarter / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In one of the photos, "All-Pro Po" is gifting a No. 21 Bills' jersey to what appears to be a local. One fan, who pointed out the jersey photo, set up Poyer with the chance to roast his most-recent former team in the post's comments section.

"Guess they didn't want that Dolphin jersey huh? 😂," said Instagram user @rtrayford.

RELATED: Josh Allen names his unofficial defensive MVP from Bills' training camp

To which, Poyer delivered a hilarious response.

"I don't even want that 🤣," said Poyer.

RELATED: Bills royalty Jessica Pegula disses Dolphins after Hard Rock Stadium tennis win

It's not surprising that Poyer wants to distance himself from the Dolphins, who have had some circus moments this summer with the fractured QB-WR relationship between Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill at the forefront. There are also rumblings that head coach Mike McDaniel has lost control.

Also, it's quite obvious that Po still bleeds Blue & Red.

safety Jordan Poyer (21) makes the tackle
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) makes the tackle on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) who scramble late in the game. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News