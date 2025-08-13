Former Bills' All-Pro jestfully kicks Dolphins while they're down
It was one and done for Jordan Poyer with the Miami Dolphins, and the former Buffalo Bills' All-Pro safety seems just fine with putting the 2024 season behind him.
After seven seasons roaming the Bills' defensive secondary, the aging Poyer was unable to come to a new agreement to keep him in Buffalo for one more year. As a result, he decided to accept an offer to join the secondary-starved Dolphins, likely partially due to the fact Poyer owns a home in South Florida.
Needless to say, the former Bills Mafia fan favorite's Miami experience left a lot to be desired.
In what was supposed to be a year when the Dolphins seriously challenged the Bills for the AFC East crown, Josh Allen and Co. cruised to a fifth straight division title while Miami went 8-9 overall.
Buffalo won both head-to-head divisional matchups against Miami in 2024. After the Bills blew out the Dolphins, 31-10, in a Week 2 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, the reigning AFC East champions survived a close call at home in Week 9 with Poyer committing a costly error on Buffalo's game-winning drive. On a third-and-long, Poyer separated Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman from the ball on a pass down the sideline, but he made illegal contact to the receiver's head. The 15-yard penalty allowed Buffalo to kick a 61-yard field goal to win.
Having turned 34 years old in April, Poyer, who made 16 starts in 2024, remains available on the free-agent market with the existing notion that his playing days may be over.
Earlier this week, Poyer posted 14 slides to his personal Instagram feed, sharing sights and sounds from a spiritual South American retreat in Brazil.
In one of the photos, "All-Pro Po" is gifting a No. 21 Bills' jersey to what appears to be a local. One fan, who pointed out the jersey photo, set up Poyer with the chance to roast his most-recent former team in the post's comments section.
"Guess they didn't want that Dolphin jersey huh? 😂," said Instagram user @rtrayford.
To which, Poyer delivered a hilarious response.
"I don't even want that 🤣," said Poyer.
It's not surprising that Poyer wants to distance himself from the Dolphins, who have had some circus moments this summer with the fractured QB-WR relationship between Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill at the forefront. There are also rumblings that head coach Mike McDaniel has lost control.
Also, it's quite obvious that Po still bleeds Blue & Red.
