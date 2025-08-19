Bills' Preseason Week 2 Stock Report features Tyrell Shavers and safety concern
There isn't much to say that hasn't already been said about the Buffalo Bills' debacle against the Chicago Bears in their Preseason Week 2 matchup.
Still, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic took his turn at evaluating the players after the embarrassing loss.
Let's reflect on some of Buscaglia's informed thoughts.
Tyrell Shavers Impresses on Offense and Special Teams
First, let's talk about the "ups" from this game. You don't have to look long, as it's a very short list. Still, Bills' wide receiver Tyrell Shavers came away with another solid preseason performance, and he had only two receptions for 29 yards, but he was targeted three times, and the third resulted in a pass interference call.
The Athletic wrote, "The Bills didn't convert a single third down the entire game, but their lone positive play on third down was due to Shavers winning his route on a third and 18 and drawing a defensive pass interference penalty to give the Bills offense a rare, earned first down. On top of that, Shavers put some good special teams reps on tape, and after McDermott discussed the importance of special teams."
Buscaglia also named another Bills wide receiver, Laviska Shenault, as someone who had a solid game, which is interesting since many believe the final receiver spot is a battle between Shenault and Shavers.
Bills' defensive back Jordan Hancock was another player who was mentioned. He played at safety in the first half and manned the nickel cornerback role in the second half, before leaving with a shoulder injury.
Safety Room Concerns
Several names were mentioned on the downside, but many were players from the bottom half of the 90-man roster.
There was one troubling observation, however, and that was the quality of the Bills' safety depth, or lack thereof.
Buscaglia wrote, "The first 10 plays were not particularly a highlight for projected starter Cole Bishop, though I wouldn’t expect the Bills to make an impulse decision about what happens at safety after just a handful of preseason snaps without any other starters on the field. To be clear, Bishop did struggle, and they’ll likely want to see a good week of practice at least from him. The potentially more concerning piece is what’s happening with the depth of the safety room right now. Damar Hamlin’s hesitance in coverage again showed why the Bills are looking at him as more of a backup role, but now their other depth safety options in Hancock and Lewis are injured. At this point in the summer, any injury could impact the beginning of the regular season, so there is some reason for concern for the Bills."
Hancock's injury doesn't seem to be a long-lasting one, but Hamlin has been a liability in coverage. Cole Bishop is still a young player who has missed a lot of training camp due to an injury. The concern with Bishop is understanding, but he's still learning the game. So, let's pump the brakes on giving up on him so soon,
