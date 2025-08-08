Hilarious moment between Spencer Brown, Buffalo Bills reporter caught on camera
The Buffalo Bills welcomed right tackle Spencer Brown back to practice recently after he began training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
The 27-year-old landed on the PUP list with a back flare-up that he admitted occurred while lifting after he "pushed a little too far."
"I was doing this new lift. I wanted to get back into squatting a little bit. It wasn't a squat, but it was a variation, and I was just trying to crank it up a notch because of training camp," Brown explained.
"I wanted to kind of get back to my college ways. I was bigger and stronger when I was in college. I wanted to get back to that. So, I was pushing the envelope, and pushed a little too far," he added.
RELATED: Bills' camera-shy starter reveals his mother's advice for 'Hard Knocks'
In what is a reminder of how much we missed Brown at practice, Bills reporter Dom Tibbetts was getting some video of the right tackle when Brown apparently noticed.
That's when a hilarious stare down ensued.
Great video. The music playing in the background only makes it better.
If Brown didn't have to go back to work, he would've won that stare down easily and might have melted the camera in the process.
RELATED: Bills' camera-shy starter reveals his mother's advice for 'Hard Knocks'
With Brown back in the mix, the Bills' starting offensive line is now healthy. Brown will be flanked by Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Connor McGovern and O'Cyrus Torrence, from left to right.
"It was brutal. And not so much from the back hurting, but the missing out and everything," Brown said. "Just sitting there and watching everybody else put the work in. But it's awesome to be back out there and in the huddle again."
It's a welcome return for Buffalo, as the team has dealt with more injuries in training camp than we can count at this point.
A former third-round pick, Brown is entering the first year of his four-year, $72 million contract that he signed in 2024.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —