Stephen A. Smith explains why Bills' Josh Allen is different than all other NFL QBs

The quarterback debate is as old as time, and will always be a topic, now and 50 years from now.

Ronnie Eastham

Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws long along the sideline during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws long along the sideline during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Comparatively debating quarterbacks in the NFL will always be a thing. It's a position that is criticized and celebrated more than any, regardless of the sport. Whether we are talking about the best of all time or in the present day, the debates will rage on. The latest took place on First Take, where the question was, "Which AFC QB does the most with the least help?"

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was the choice for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

"216 total touchdowns, passing, rushing, receiving, since 2020, that's 36 more than anyone else during this time period, and most in a five-year span than any NFL player," said Smith.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with wide receiver Joshua Palmer during Bills training camp.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen goes over routes with wide receiver Joshua Palmer during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith continued with his explanation of why he picked Allen.

"When turnovers were your achilles heel, coming into last season, and you rectify that as well, that wasn't just about his offensive line, that was about his decision making, that was about him being, you know not, stop trying to engage in hero ball, and modifying his game to a degree to be more efficient, and to hurt his team less," said Smith.

Stephen A. is one of the most polarizing NFL analysts in the business, but he's right on the money with this one with the Bills' Josh Allen. He also mentioned Lamar Jackson, but the difference is Jackson has Derrick Henry.

Allen's supporting cast with the Bills is often ranked in the bottom half of the league, and this was the case last season as well. Still, Allen recorded his fifth consecutive season of 40-plus touchdowns, led the Bills to the AFC Championship game, and was named the league's MVP.

Josh Allen (17) walks out onto the field prior to the game
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks out onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

