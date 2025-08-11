Stephen A. Smith explains why Bills' Josh Allen is different than all other NFL QBs
Comparatively debating quarterbacks in the NFL will always be a thing. It's a position that is criticized and celebrated more than any, regardless of the sport. Whether we are talking about the best of all time or in the present day, the debates will rage on. The latest took place on First Take, where the question was, "Which AFC QB does the most with the least help?"
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was the choice for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.
"216 total touchdowns, passing, rushing, receiving, since 2020, that's 36 more than anyone else during this time period, and most in a five-year span than any NFL player," said Smith.
Smith continued with his explanation of why he picked Allen.
"When turnovers were your achilles heel, coming into last season, and you rectify that as well, that wasn't just about his offensive line, that was about his decision making, that was about him being, you know not, stop trying to engage in hero ball, and modifying his game to a degree to be more efficient, and to hurt his team less," said Smith.
Stephen A. is one of the most polarizing NFL analysts in the business, but he's right on the money with this one with the Bills' Josh Allen. He also mentioned Lamar Jackson, but the difference is Jackson has Derrick Henry.
Allen's supporting cast with the Bills is often ranked in the bottom half of the league, and this was the case last season as well. Still, Allen recorded his fifth consecutive season of 40-plus touchdowns, led the Bills to the AFC Championship game, and was named the league's MVP.
