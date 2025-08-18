3 safeties Bills should pursue following Sunday’s defensive meltdown
While the final score in preseason games doesn’t matter, there’s still a lot to learn from these contests. That was especially true for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
Buffalo lost 38-0 to the Chicago Bears. During the lopsided contest, the lack of coverage skills from safety position stood out like a sore thumb.
That’s not something that can be shrugged off as backups underperforming either. Buffalo went into this one with Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin starting, two players who are expected to have big roles on defense this year.
Seeing them come up short highlights the need for help at the position. That being the case, here are three veterans the Bills could sign to bolster their secondary.
Jordan Poyer
Bills fans know Jordan Poyer well since he spent seven years in Western New York. Poyer started 107 games for Buffalo and made the Pro Bowl in 2022.
Poyer still wants to play in 2025 after spending this past season with the Miami Dolphins. He recently turned 34, so he wouldn’t be a long-term answer, but could be a Band-Aid fix for this year.
Marcus Maye
A teammate of Poyer’s to start the 2024 season, Marcus Maye finished the year with the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s an eight-year veteran who spent five years with the New York Jets.
He might not be the same caliber player he was during his time with the Jets, but he’s still an upgrade over their current group.
Justin Simmons
The best answer might be the easiest one.
Throughout the offseason, the Bills have been urged to sign Justin Simmons and it’s time they pull the trigger. Simmons was once considered among the best safeties in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl twice for the Denver Broncos.
Last season, he started 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons, recording 62 tackles, seven pass defenses, and two interceptions.
