3 observations from Bills' preseason embarrassment against Bears
There is nothing like waiting all day for a Buffalo Bills' game, then watching the team embarrass themselves nationally. Of course, it's just a preaseason game, thankfully.
Still, as fans, we want our teams to play well no matter what the importance of the game. This game, however, was primarily played by the bottom half of the Bills' 90-man roster, and it showed.
It started with the Bears driving down the field, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, and the Bills, led by quarterback Mike White, got off the field, almost as quickly as they walked onto it. And that continued all night long, and on both sides of the ball.
Let's look at a few observations gleaned from the Bears' 38-0 shutout victory over Buffalo.
Brad Robbins can boot it
It's been a while since the Bills have had a punter who could boot the heck out of the football, but they may have one now in Brad Robbins. He punted the ball six times in this game, traveling a total of 293 yards, for an excellent average of 48.9, including a booming 62-yarder. He also pinned one inside the 20.
Bills' QB2 battle continues with no clear winner
Mike White got the start, but was anything but worthy of getting the nod. He played through the first half, completing only four passes, on 11 attempts, and 54 yards. Trubisky started the second half and wasn't much better, but a little. He completed seven of 13 passes, and 56 yards. After putting up terrific performances last week, neither looked worthy of an NFL roster this week.
Frank Gore Jr. doing everything he can to earn a role
Bills second-year running back, Frank Gore Jr., is doing everything he can to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but with Ty Johnson and Ray Davis the primary backups to James Cook, it's a long shot for Gore. Outside of a fumble, he had a solid game. He led the team in both rushing, 50 yards on eight carries, and receiving, four receptions for 31 yards.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI