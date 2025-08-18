Bills Central

3 observations from Bills' preseason embarrassment against Bears

The Bills backups got a lot of playing time against the Bills, but it looked like they weren't ready to play an NFL game.

Ronnie Eastham

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White (14) during the first half.
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White (14) during the first half. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is nothing like waiting all day for a Buffalo Bills' game, then watching the team embarrass themselves nationally. Of course, it's just a preaseason game, thankfully.

Still, as fans, we want our teams to play well no matter what the importance of the game. This game, however, was primarily played by the bottom half of the Bills' 90-man roster, and it showed.

It started with the Bears driving down the field, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, and the Bills, led by quarterback Mike White, got off the field, almost as quickly as they walked onto it. And that continued all night long, and on both sides of the ball.

Let's look at a few observations gleaned from the Bears' 38-0 shutout victory over Buffalo.

Brad Robbins can boot it

Buffalo Bills punter Brad Robbins during the Bills Blue and Red scrimmage.
Buffalo Bills punter Brad Robbins during the Bills Blue and Red scrimmage. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been a while since the Bills have had a punter who could boot the heck out of the football, but they may have one now in Brad Robbins. He punted the ball six times in this game, traveling a total of 293 yards, for an excellent average of 48.9, including a booming 62-yarder. He also pinned one inside the 20.

Bills' QB2 battle continues with no clear winner

Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during Bills training camp practice.
Aug 15, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) passes the football during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason game. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Mike White got the start, but was anything but worthy of getting the nod. He played through the first half, completing only four passes, on 11 attempts, and 54 yards. Trubisky started the second half and wasn't much better, but a little. He completed seven of 13 passes, and 56 yards. After putting up terrific performances last week, neither looked worthy of an NFL roster this week.

Frank Gore Jr. doing everything he can to earn a role

Buffalo Bills backup running back Frank Gore Jr. runs the ball against the New York Giants.
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) is tackled by New York Giants safety Makari Paige (38) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bills second-year running back, Frank Gore Jr., is doing everything he can to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but with Ty Johnson and Ray Davis the primary backups to James Cook, it's a long shot for Gore. Outside of a fumble, he had a solid game. He led the team in both rushing, 50 yards on eight carries, and receiving, four receptions for 31 yards.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ronnie Eastham
RONNIE EASTHAM

Ronnie began covering the NFL and the Buffalo Bills three years ago, including content across outlets such as FanSided, Buffalo Rumblings podcasts, On SI and video content for Built In Buffalo.

Home/News