Bills projected to replace James Cook with versatile 1,300-yard running back in 2026
The future of Buffalo Bills running back James Cook remains murky, at best.
Cook is entering the final year of his contract and is of course hoping to land a lucrative extension. However, it remains to be seen if he'll get one from Buffalo, which could lead to a holdout. Thus far, he's the lone Bills' player yet to have appeared at OTAs in Orchard Park.
Even if Cook does play on his current contract, there's no guarantee he'll be back in 2026. That scenario could lead to Buffalo looking for his replacement in next year's draft.
In his latest mock draft for Pro Football and Sports Network, Ian Cummings predicts the Bills will replace Cook with the second-round selection of Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner.
"If the Bills opt not to extend James Cook and instead dip into the 2026 NFL Draft RB crop, Quintrevion Wisner can be a viable successor," Cummings wrote. "At 6’0″, 200 pounds, Wisner’s elusive instincts, space-swimming ability, and base recalibration post-contact make him unique."
Wisner got his first opportunity at significant work in 2024 and did not disappoint. He tallied over 1,300 scrimmage yards, including 1,064 rushing yards and 311 receiving yards, and scored six touchdowns.
Wisner checks all the boxes teams are looking for in a running back. He possesses the speed to run away from defenders, but he's also a powerful runner who can break tackles. As a pass-catcher, Wisner has already established himself in that area.
“He kind of reminds me of Jonathon (Brooks) at times,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Wisner last year. “You don't get wowed by the size. I don't know if you get wowed by the outright speed, but there's just a natural feel that he finds his way through holes. He's tough to get on the ground. He's physical when he has to be physical. He has speed and he has real toughness, which are kind of prerequisites at the position.”
With the Bills having a shaky financial situation, a Cook extension does not seem likely at this point.
And, if the Bills have to replace him, adding a cheaper back in the 2026 NFL draft makes sense, which should put Wisner on the team's radar next year, assuming he declares.
