Sean McDermott singles out lone absentee at Bills' OTAs practice

The Buffalo Bills kick off OTAs Phase 3 on Tuesday and all but one player is present

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sean McDermott didn't waste any time.

After opening his remarks by congratulating the Buffalo Bandits on their third straight NLL title, the Buffalo Bills' head coach went right to the OTAs attendance report as Phase 3 kicks off on Tuesday in Orchard Park.

"Attendance wise, all but James [Cook] are here and accounted for," said McDermott.

According to McDermott, even quarterback Josh Allen, who is rumored to be getting married on May 31, is in the building for the voluntary activities.

As for Cook, the starting running back has yet to report for the Bills' offseason program. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, he has expressed his desire for a contract extension worth at least $15 million annually.

James Cook takes handof
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen heads in the opposite direction of Buffalo Bills running back James Cook who he handed the ball off to during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although he is opting to work out on his own, Cook hasn't gone completely AWOL.

"We're staying in touch like you'd expect a player and a coach to do. James will be here when he's ready to be here and we move forward," said McDermott.

The Bills are holding OTAs practices this week (May 27-29) and next week (June 2, 3 & 5). It's worth watching to see if Cook finally shows up for mandatory veteran minicamp June 10-12.

