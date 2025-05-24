James Cook seemingly out of options as Bills hold upper hand in salary dispute
Unfortunately for running back James Cook, the Buffalo Bills seem to hold all the cards in this game of contractual poker.
Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2022 second-round draft pick has publicly requested a contract extension with a $15+ million average annual value.
Meanwhile, All-Pro Derrick Henry, a generational talent at the position, recently signed a two-year agreement reportedly worth $30 million total. Cook, who has back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons under his belt, is good, but it's wild for one to think he's better than "The King."
It's apparent that the Bills don't value Cook as a $15 million AAV running back, otherwise a deal would already be done. Buffalo made it a point to lock up its young talent for the long term this offseason. They extended three of Cook's draft classmates — linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receiver Khalil Shakir — along with fifth-year defensive end Greg Rousseau.
The 25-year-old Cook, who has not been present for voluntary OTAs, could certainly hold out, but that would accomplish nothing except deplete his modest bank account. He's set to make more than $5 million this season, which is more than double that he's made in any of his first three seasons. Why would he pass that up in exchange for heavy fines?
If Cook wants to earn a second contract, he has to play this season and play like a running back worthy of franchise status.
While Cook's only option is to play, the Bills can opt to ride the year out by saddling the running back with a heavy workload, trade the two-time Pro Bowler for a potential second-round draft pick that can be used to replace him next spring, or reach a deal to keep the effective starter in the fold for years to come.
Identifying each AFC team's "biggest roster decision" at this point on the calendar, Sports Illustrated national writer Gilberto Manzano asked the question "Do the Bills pay James Cook?"
"The Bills have a tricky dilemma with Cook. The running back market continues to go up after the recent extensions for Barkley and Henry, but the team probably doesn’t view Cook worthy of a contract worth $15 million per year. Cook, however, has been highly productive, recording 1,009 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Buffalo could always force Cook to play on the expiring contract with hopes of working out a deal after the season. Or maybe they’re not close on financial numbers and decide to trade Cook before the 2025 season." — Gilberto Manzano
