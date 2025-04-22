Bills receive surprisingly low grade for offseason moves prior to NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills focused heavily on bringing back their homegrown talent this offseason while mixing in a few free-agent signings.
Extending players like Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir, Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, and Christian Benford are essential to the franchise's future. Buffalo added great talent like Joey Bosa, Joshua Palmer, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi, who will presumably take the Bills to the next level.
Some media experts, however, were less than impressed with the moves the Bills made in the two months leading up to the NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport graded each NFL team's offseason before the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday. The Bills received a low grade of C+, as Davenport feels some of the additions made by Buffalo didn't push the needle.
"The most expensive move the Bills made was simply one to keep their most important player happy—quarterback Josh Allen was handed a whopping $147 million in guarantees in a contract extension."
"The Bills added a pair of players from the Los Angeles Chargers who haven’t really met expectations in recent years—veteran Joey Bosa was added to bolster Buffalo’s pass rush, while wide receiver Josh Palmer got a surprising $12 million a season to offset the loss of Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper."
"There weren’t many departures of note in western New York, and one was Buffalo’s idea—after three disappointing seasons with the Bills, cornerback Kaiir Elam was shipped to the Dallas Cowboys for a pair of Day 3 picks."
"The Bills remain a very dangerous team. But they aren’t markedly better in April than they were in February."
Bosa signed a reasonable "prove-it" deal worth $12 million. Meanwhile, the Palmer move should help stretch the field.
Maybe the starting lineup for Buffalo won't change much, but this roster is deeper than it was a season ago, which sets the Bills up nicely for a 2025 postseason run.
