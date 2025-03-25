Bills' five-time Pro Bowler selected as high upside free-agent signing
The Buffalo Bills' free agency has been marked by moves that should enable them to more effectively rush the quarterback, which is why their biggest splash signing of the offseason could be their move with the most significant upside.
During the first week of free agency, Buffalo agreed to a one-year deal with former Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa. The contract is worth approximately $12 million and could be worth up to $15 million, contingent upon the achievement of certain incentives.
PFF recognized that move as the Bills' free agency signing with the most upside. Even injury concerns doesn't affect the kind of impact Bosa could have on him and his new teammates.
"Bosa’s 2025 earnings and recent injury history are significant — two things that don’t mesh well. But this is about upside, and Bosa’s is potentially higher than any other free-agent pass rusher."
"From 2016 to 2021, only three edge defenders racked up more quarterback pressures than the 29-year-old: Cam Jordan, Khalil Mack and Von Miller. The Bills locked up star Greg Rousseau on a four-year, $80 million contract and could now be in position to have two edge defenders eclipse 50 quarterback pressures in a season for the first time since 2016."
When healthy, Bosa has been among the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL, but his recent injury history has caused him to miss 28 games in the last three seasons. That hasn't stopped the five-time Pro Bowler from collecting 343 tackles, 156 quarterback hits, 87 tackles for loss ,72 sacks, and 17 forced fumbles in nine seasons.
One of the beauties of Bosa being on the team is that he can rotate in with the likes of Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, and Michael Hoecht, which takes the pressure off of Bosa to do everything. Buffalo is expected to add another pass rusher in the NFL Draft, which will only further help Bosa's chances of staying healthy.
Eliminating the what-ifs and assuming that Bosa will stay on the field, he's 29 and is destructive when he's on the field. Buffalo signed him to be able to get to the quarterback and he can do that.
A one-year deal shows that the Bills are taking a chance on him, but potentially paying him $15 million also shows the team understands how good he can be if healthy.
