Bills should seek to poach the top AFC East free agents
Despite the Buffalo Bills dominance over their AFC East rivals, it would behoove Buffalo to recruit some of these potent AFC East defensive free agents that can make an impact and solve some of Buffalo's deficiencies.
It might be considered an an odd strategy, given the AFC East's overall poor performance and the Bills dominance in the division, but you never know. The Bills have won five straight AFC East titles dating back to 2020. Over that span, they have amassed a combined 26-6 record (including playoffs). This includes going 10-1 vs. the Miami Dolphins, 8-3 vs. the New England Patriots (8-3), and 8-2 vs. the New York Jets.
Why would general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott turn to any of these franchises to help their cause of dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs as AFC champions?
Free agency has some strange bedfellows. In any case, a good franchise never closes its eyes or mind to acquiring talent. The Bills see these players twice a year, so their scouts surely know the capabilities of AFC East opposing players.
If the Bills, who have a lot of work to do to get under the salary cap and open up cap room for free agency spending, decide to poach from their AFC East neighbors, these are the free-agents they should target.
All three suggestions are on the defensive side of the ball.
Miami Dolphins: DL/OLB Emmanuel Ogbah
It’s a quote from a defender from roughly two years ago (via . The Miami Dolphins had just hired a new defensive coordinator named Vic Fangio, who was implementing a new system. DL and OLB Emmanuel Ogbah explained to SI.com’s Omar Kelly that he was prepared to adapt. “Having to learn multiple positions, it’s a challenge but I’m well equipped to do it.”
“I’m versatile, and it’s a different scheme, so I can adapt quickly on any scheme you present to me.” In five seasons with Miami, he’s totaled 29.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and four takeaways. The veteran has adapted to every system he’s played in. He would be an appealing addition to the BIlls pass rush woes.
New England Patriots: CB Jonathan Jones
You have to work your way to the second page of Pro Football Focus’ cornerback rankings to find this two-time Super Bowl champion (LI and LIII). Regardless of those rankings, cornerback Jonathan Jones has spent nine solid seasons in Foxborough. With the coaching change in New England and Jones age (32), its likely that his time with the Patriots is coming to an end.
The former undrafted free agent (Auburn) has seen more starts the past three seasons (44) than in his first six years (27) with the club. Over those 9 years, Jones has totaled 11 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles, to go along with 57 passes defensed, but he hasn't had a pick since the 2022 season.
New York Jets: Edge Haason Reddick
It was a mess of a 2024 season for the Jets and one of the top pass-rushers in the NFL. Haason Reddick was drafted 13th overall and was an early flop in Arizona, but emerged in his fourth year to be a feared pass-rusher with four straight double digit sack seasons since 2020.
From 2020-23 with the Cards, Panthers, and Eagles, he totaled 50.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles in 66 regular-season contests. Before the 2024 season money became an issue, and the Eagles dealt Reddick to the Jets, but Haason refused to report to the Jets without a new contract. After holding out until October 21, 2024, Reddick played in 10 games and managed just one sack. Could Beane convince him to play for a very reasonable price or incentive laden contract?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —