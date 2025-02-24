Bills Central

Salary cap-friendly free-agent options for Bills' cornerback vacancy

Two-time Super Bowl champion is one of three free-agent CBs who may interest the Buffalo Bills

Oct 20, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) battle for a pass at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills may not have much salary cap space, but they certainly have options on the free-agent market when it comes to cornerback.

The Bills are likely looking for at least one reliable boundary corner. With the price to re-sign veteran starter Rasul Douglas trending higher than what Buffalo may be able to afford, general manager Brandon Beane may have to find a moderately-priced free-agent replacement.

Even in the event that the Bills are able to bring back Douglas, team brass may still scour the market for a potential upgrade over embattled backup Kaiir Elam.

With the big names like Charvarius Ward and Byron Murphy presumably out of Buffalo's price range, here are three potential starters who aren't projected to command top dollar for one reason or another.

Mike Hughes

Hughes, who was on a two-year contract totaling $7 million, became a full-time starter for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. He made a career-best 66 tackles over 15 starts.

The 28-year-old Hughes had made starts for four different teams over his career. He has played in 87 games (37 starts), totaling 27 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles. Spotrac projects the cornerback to earn a three-year contract with a $4.6 million average annual value.

Donte Jackson

Jackson made a career-high five interceptions for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 after being traded by the Carolina Panthers. Over 15 starts with his new team, the Panthers' former second-round draft pick totaled 38 tackles and limited opposing passers to a 69.9 QB rating when targeted.

The 29-year-old Jackson played for Pittsburgh on a one-year renegotiated contract worth $6 million. He has 19 career interceptions over 95 games (91 starts).

Donte Jackson in coverage
Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) battles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) for pass during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Jonathan Jones

Having moved to the older side of 30, Jones, a two-time Super Bowl champion, may have to settle for average money and the Bills should be interested in keeping the veteran in the division. The former undrafted prospect has spent his entire career with the New England Patriots and was a consistent starter the last three years.

The 31-year-old had his least-productive season statistically speaking in 2024, allowing a 71.7 completion percentage and seven touchdowns. Spotrac values Jones, who is coming off a two-year, $19.5 million contract, at $2.8 million annually moving forward.

Jonathan Jones PBU
Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

