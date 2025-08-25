Bills' third-year pro may have done enough to solidify roster spot in latest effort
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers should have a nerve-wracking couple of days.
Shavers is fighting for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster for the Bills, but his performance in the team's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have sealed his position on the team.
"The wide receiver, who was most recently on the Bills' practice squad, was on the bubble coming into Saturday night's game, but he flashed early. He came down with an impressive 11-yard touchdown grab by the sideline, skillfully getting his feet in bounds, and finished with two catches for 24 yards," ESPN insider Alaina Getzenberg wrote of Shavers.
"Shavers was also involved in two special teams tackles. The receivers group has some unknowns regarding Curtis Samuel, who missed his third preseason game, this time because of an illness, and whether the team will keep five or six receivers."
While it's important Shavers showcases what he can do as a pass-catcher, his special teams contributions are equally, if not more, important. With the likes of Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer in the starting lineup, Shavers needs to prove that he can provide more than receiver skills for the Bills.
RELATED: Bills' Roster Cutdown Tracker: follow every move thru Tuesday's NFL deadline
Shavers has been part of the Bills' program, spending two seasons on the practice squad, since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2023. After missing the final cut in each of his first two years, Shavers had his best camp yet in hopes of making the team in 2025.
If Shavers doesn't make the team, he should be invited back to the practice squad if another NFL team doesn't claim him off waivers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —