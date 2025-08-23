Bills Central

Bills waive rookie safety, sign undrafted CB who was cut by Packers last week

The Buffalo Bills made a roster move, swapping out defensive backs prior to their August 23 preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. (41) participates in drills during practice on Aug. 5, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. (41) participates in drills during practice on Aug. 5, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills added an able body to their defensive backfield ahead of Saturday night's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Earlier on Saturday, the team officially announced the signing of undrafted rookie cornerback Garnett Hollis to the 90-man roster. In a corresponding move, the Bills waived rookie safety Wande Owens with an injury designation.

Buffalo is the third NFL team Hollis has signed with since going undrafted out of West Virginia this past April. The 23-year-old cornerback joined the Tennessee Titans in early May, and the team subsequently released him following rookie minicamp.

Hollis, who was a starter for Northwestern before finishing his collegiate career at WVU, resurfaced with the Green Bay Packers at the start of training camp in late July, and he proceeded to appear in two preseason games. Green Bay waived the rookie after he played 23 defensive snaps in a 23-19 road win over the Indianapolis Colts on August 16.

cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. (41) participates in the Dream Drive bicycle ride
Green Bay Packers cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. (41) participates in the Dream Drive bicycle ride during the sixth day of training camp on July 29, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owens was one of the 12 undrafted rookies that the Bills signed prior to May rookie camp. He spent the 2024 season with New Hampshire following four years at Yale, where he was teammates with Bills' fifth-round rookie tight end Jackson Hawes.

The move to waive Owens came after he left Thursday's practice early with a trainer, according to multiple reporters in attendance. Over the first two exhibition games, the safety recorded 45 snaps on defense and 26 special teams reps. He totaled six tackles, including 1.0 TFL. He will revert to the Bills' Injured Reserve, should he go unclaimed, until an injury settlement is reached.

The Bills must trim their roster to 53 players by August 26 at 4 p.m. ET, less than 72 hours after closing out their preseason schedule in Tampa.

safety Wande Owens (30) in coverage
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) tries to avoid a tackle by Buffalo Bills safety Wande Owens (30) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

