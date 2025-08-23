Bills GM offers cautiously worded Tre'Davious White injury update
While preparing for the Buffalo Bills' preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, general manager Brandon Beane was asked about the status of veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White.
White suffered a leg injury during practice earlier in the week, but updates were scarce. That remains the case even after Beane's latest update.
Beane said White is dealing with a lower leg injury, but didn't share details. He said more treatment was needed, before saying, "“We’ll see next week what the timeline is.”
White spent the first seven years of his career with the Bills, but his final couple of years were marred by injury. He left in 2024 after dealing with a torn ACL and torn Achilles tendon the previous two seasons.
The veteran played for the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens last year, and re-signed with the Bills this offseason. With Maxwell Hairston already out injured, White was expected to start. His status early in the year could be in doubt, but we're not likely to know for sure until next week.
