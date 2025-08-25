Bills Central

Buffalo Bills' Roster Cutdown Tracker: follow every move thru Tuesday's NFL deadline

The Buffalo Bills must trim the active roster down to 53 players prior to the NFL deadline set for August 26 at 4 p.m. ET, and the purge has already started

Ralph Ventre

Bills tight end Matt Sokol just misses a finger-tip catch in the end zone during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Bills tight end Matt Sokol just misses a finger-tip catch in the end zone during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It's the time of year when The Turk makes its unwelcomed appearance in Orchard Park, delivering the bad news to tens of Buffalo Bills' players.

With the NFL roster cutdown deadline set for Tuesday, August 26 at 4 p.m. ET, the Bills have begun to trim their list from 90 players down to the 53-man maximum.

All cuts with less than four years of NFL service time must pass through the league's waiver system and can be claimed by another team prior to Wednesday, August 27 at 12 p.m. ET. Once a player clears waivers, he becomes a free agent permitted to sign with any team.

The Bills started the required purge on Sunday afternoon, fewer than 24 hours after closing out the preseason game schedule with a 23-19 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RELATED: 3 Bills' roster underdogs who made strong cases to stay in preseason finale vs. Bears

Recent signees CB Zy Alexander, S Tre Herndon, DB Garnett Hollis, DE Nelson Ceaser and RB Elijah Young all met The Turk on Sunday. Undrafted rookie offensive lineman Rush Reimer, who was with the team since spring, was also waived along with former New England Patriots' tight end Matt Sokol.

Rush Reimer (63)
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Rush Reimer (63) works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills' cuts (subject to waivers)

CB Zy Alexander (R)
Rookie UDFA signed with the Bills on August 20.

DE Nelson Ceaser
Former All-Big 12 selection signed on August 14 after a UFL stint, spent 2024 training camp with Seattle Seahawks .

DB Garnett Hollis (R)
Rookie UDFA signed with Buffalo prior to the preseason finale after being released by the Green Bay Packers.

OL Rush Reimer (R)
Rookie UDFA, who initially signed with the Bills prior to May rookie camp, was released in early August before returning for the final exhibition game.

TE Matt Sokol
NFL practice squad journeyman tight end joins Buffalo at the start of training camp when Dawson Knox was on the non-football injury liist.

RB Elijah Young (R)
Rookie UDFA added for the August 23 exhibition against Tampa Bay after starting the summer with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bills' cuts (vested veterans)

S Tre Herndon
The Bills took a flier on the former Jacksonville Jaguars' starter after the preseason opener when safeties Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp were both banged up.

Tre Herndon (38) defends
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Tre Herndon (38) defends Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson (19) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/Latest News