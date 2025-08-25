Buffalo Bills' Roster Cutdown Tracker: follow every move thru Tuesday's NFL deadline
It's the time of year when The Turk makes its unwelcomed appearance in Orchard Park, delivering the bad news to tens of Buffalo Bills' players.
With the NFL roster cutdown deadline set for Tuesday, August 26 at 4 p.m. ET, the Bills have begun to trim their list from 90 players down to the 53-man maximum.
All cuts with less than four years of NFL service time must pass through the league's waiver system and can be claimed by another team prior to Wednesday, August 27 at 12 p.m. ET. Once a player clears waivers, he becomes a free agent permitted to sign with any team.
The Bills started the required purge on Sunday afternoon, fewer than 24 hours after closing out the preseason game schedule with a 23-19 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Recent signees CB Zy Alexander, S Tre Herndon, DB Garnett Hollis, DE Nelson Ceaser and RB Elijah Young all met The Turk on Sunday. Undrafted rookie offensive lineman Rush Reimer, who was with the team since spring, was also waived along with former New England Patriots' tight end Matt Sokol.
Bills' cuts (subject to waivers)
CB Zy Alexander (R)
Rookie UDFA signed with the Bills on August 20.
DE Nelson Ceaser
Former All-Big 12 selection signed on August 14 after a UFL stint, spent 2024 training camp with Seattle Seahawks .
DB Garnett Hollis (R)
Rookie UDFA signed with Buffalo prior to the preseason finale after being released by the Green Bay Packers.
OL Rush Reimer (R)
Rookie UDFA, who initially signed with the Bills prior to May rookie camp, was released in early August before returning for the final exhibition game.
TE Matt Sokol
NFL practice squad journeyman tight end joins Buffalo at the start of training camp when Dawson Knox was on the non-football injury liist.
RB Elijah Young (R)
Rookie UDFA added for the August 23 exhibition against Tampa Bay after starting the summer with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bills' cuts (vested veterans)
S Tre Herndon
The Bills took a flier on the former Jacksonville Jaguars' starter after the preseason opener when safeties Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp were both banged up.
