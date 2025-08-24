WATCH: Bills' practice squad WR makes catch of game vs. Buccaneers
Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers is one of the handful of players fighting for a spot on the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster, and he made an emphatic statement on Saturday in the Bills' final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On the Bills' third offensive possession, Shane Buechele picked up 32 passing yards driving Buffalo to Tampa Bay's 11-yard line. The Bucs also helped the Bills with two defensive penalties after they committed two on Buffalo's first drive.
On 1st-and-10 from the 11, Buechele lofted a ball to Shavers, who was covered by veteran corner Bryce Hall on the play, on a fade route along the left side of the field. Fighting Hall off with his right hand, Shavers extended his left arm to haul in the ball near the front corner of the end zone.
The line judge initially ruled the pass incomplete, but replay review showed that Shavers got his left knee down inbounds before he was ridden out of play, gifting him a touchdown reception.
Shavers scored his first NFL touchdown on a 69-yard catch-and-run in the Bills' Week 17 victory over the Jets on December 29, 2024, which was his first career catch. He followed up his touchdown on Saturday with a tackle on the ensuing kickoff.
Shavers hauled in four passes for 99 yards in the first two weeks of the preseason, and his one-handed catch will make a fine case for him as he seeks to make the Bills' opening-day roster.
