Sean McDermott changes Bills' preseason protocol for 'reigning MVP' Josh Allen
It's a change from the choices made over the past seven years.
The Buffalo Bills will go an entire preseason without quarterback Josh Allen taking a snap in exhibition play. The 29-year-old Allen, who has been held out of the two first preseason contests, will not see any action when the Bills close out their three-game summer schedule on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 23.
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott ruled out the idea of Allen playing in the preseason finale while addressing reporters prior to Thursday's practice in Orchard Park.
"I'm anticipating not playing all of the 1s, but we'll see where today goes at this point," said McDermott before confirming that Allen is not amongst those in consideration to participate.
Although he'll most likely go through some sort of physical pregame routine in Tampa, it'll be the first summer in Allen's career that the 2018 first-round quarterback won't take any live snaps. Other than the 2020 NFL Preseason, which was canceled due to COVID, Allen has made at least one exhibition appearance every year. In 2024, he recorded one quarter of action in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.
At this point in his career progression, however, Allen, who is coming off the NFL MVP award, no longer needs the exhibition reps, so why risk injury in a game that doesn't count in the standings?
"That's my job, is to adjust as need be. You got the reigning MVP, and I feel like he's shown, to this point, he's in a good spot," said McDermott. "He's always gonna wanna play. That's what competitive people wanna do. I have a responsibility to protect him, and in doing so, to protect our team."
With Allen at the controls, the Bills have made six straight playoff appearances and secured five consecutive AFC East division titles. He has made 114 starts in a row, including postseason play, and, by multiple accounts, he's looked as sharp as ever in practices.
"Again, I think he's on schedule and he's looked good," said McDermott.
Allen and the Bills open the 2025 regular season schedule on September 7 in a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium.
