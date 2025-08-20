Bills' QB Josh Allen and familiar free-agent WR 'haven't stopped being in contact'
It certainly sounds like the Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback would welcome a reunion.
The Bills are hosting free-agent wide receiver Gabe Davis on a visit, and Josh Allen will be there to greet his former teammate in Orchard Park.
“I love Gabe. And I'm sure I'll see him over the next day or two," said Allen. "And happy to see him. I obviously love that guy. He was awesome when he was here."
Joining the Bills as a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, Davis made seven touchdown receptions as a rookie and proceeded to deliver two important sideline catches after Buffalo fell behind in its wildcard playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Davis averaged 6.7 touchdown catches per regular season throughout the course of his rookie contract. He set a postseason record by making four TD receptions during the infamous "13 seconds" game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round.
With the Bills, Davis averaged 16.7 yards per reception. Although his 53.7 career catch percentage isn't ideal, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver has been lauded from his willingness and effectiveness as a blocker.
Buffalo let Davis walk to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, unable to compete with the three-year, $39 million contract offer.
His first, and only, season in Jacksonville turned out to be a huge disappointment riddled by injury. After 10 games, Davis landed on Injured Reserve due to a season-ending meniscus problem that required surgery. Dissatisfied with the fact that Davis managed only 20 receptions for 239 yards on 42 targets, the Jaguars subsequently released Davis despite reportedly owing him over $20+ million in guaranteed money.
Approximately nine months post-operation, Davis is likely ready for a return to the grind. He met with the New York Giants in the spring, and completed a second visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.
"I know he's getting back to full health here soon. So who knows?" said Allen.
The Bills are unsettled on the bottom half of their WR depth chart, and a familiar face may be able to provide some stability at the position.
"We really haven't stopped being in contact since he left," said Allen.
With Davis already being paid $11.5 million by the Jaguars this season, the Bills would need to give him only the league veteran minimum, making it possible to remain salary cap compliant.
If Davis is indeed healthy, there aren't many roadblocks to a reunion. Not to mention, the reigning NFL MVP "loves that guy."
