Bills urged to target potential Patrick Mahomes stopper in draft
The Buffalo Bills' cornerback situation appears to be in flux going into the 2025 season.
Therefore, it's an expectation that the Bills look for some defensive backfield help at the NFL Draft, and it may be as early as Round 1.
Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine links Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison to the Bills in the first round of the draft.
"The Kansas City Chiefs have been the bane of the Bills' existence in the Josh Allen era. They proved they can remain a contender while turning the roster over this season, but getting over the hump is going to require constructing a defense that can stand against Patrick Mahomes in the postseason," Ballentine writes.
"One of main ways of doing that will be finding a running mate for Christian Benford. Bringing back Rasul Douglas might be too expensive, and any free agent they sign will be a short-term fix.
"Benjamin Morrison has the potential to be a long-term answer. The Notre Dame defensive back is a smooth mover with the ability to play both inside and outside corner."
Scouts have referred to Morrison as one of the players with one of the highest ceilings in the draft, making him the ideal prospect to take a risk on with a first-round selection.
"His combination of smooth athleticism, versatility in coverage, and physicality in the run game makes him a well-rounded prospect capable of fitting into multiple defensive schemes," B/R's Cory Giddings wrote. "While he needs to improve his transitions and maintain discipline in zone coverage, Morrison's skill set offers a high ceiling."
If the Bills can kick off the draft strong with a player like Morrison, they could be in the running to be right back in the AFC Championship, and possibly beyond.
