Brandon Beane's contract extensions look like Bills' bargains with each passing day

The Bills are paying below market value for several of their cornerstone players

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Following three recent extensions at cornerback, edge rusher, and right tackle, the current contracts for Christian Benford, Greg Rousseau, and Spencer Brown look like bargains negotiated by Buffalo Bills' GM Brandon Beane.

Last week, the New York Jets signed Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner to a four year, $120.4 million contract extension, making him the highest paid CB in the NFL. Meanwhile, Benford's four year, $69 million extension places him 19th in the league in AAV for his position.

Benford ranks above Gardner in several advanced stats, including Impact Rating and Field Vision's Havoc Rating, illustrating that the difference between the two AFC East CBs is a lot less than $51.4 million.

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) runs back an interception against New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs extended pass rusher George Karlaftis to a four year, $88 million contract, 11th among edge rushers in AAV. Rousseau's four year, $80 million contract is now 13th in AAV for his position, with Karlaftis earning $2 million more per season for similar production.

Both defensive ends totaled eight sacks in 2024, with Karlaftis registering 37 pressures compared to Groot's 35. Both AFC pass rushers recorded 11 QB hurries, whlie Rousseau totaled an extra 18 tackles. While the two have extremely comparable numbers, Karlaftis enjoys the benefit of rushing next to future Hall of Fame candidate Chris Jones, while the Bills rely heavily on Rousseau to be their best pass rusher.

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the second half / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Packers recently extended right tackle Zach Tom to a four year, $88 million contract, making him the third-highest paid RT by AAV behind only Penei Sewell and Lane Johnson. Spencer Brown's four year, $72 million deal is looking like yet another bargain from Beane given his recent play.

Offensive linemen expert Brandon Thorn ranked Brown as the third best RT in the NFL (behind Johnson and Sewell). His $18 million AAV ranks sixth among RTs, including $10 million less than Sewell and $7 million less than Johnson.

With significant names entering free agency next offseason, including James Cook, Connor McGovern, David Edwards, and Matt Milano, Beane will need to negotiate several bargains to keep Buffalo's core intact.

Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) at the line of scrimmage against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

