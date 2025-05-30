Unique NFL grading formula places Bills' defender in top tier
It can be difficult to quantify a player's talent and success in the NFL, with so much context and many variables to work with.
While no formula will be perfect, Pro Football Impact's "impact rating" formula attempts to account for as much variance as possible, using a percentage of a variety of metrics to calculate an overall score.
Their impact rating rankings for cornerbacks graded Buffalo Bills' starter Christian Benford as the second-highest CB in the NFL. His 94.86 score is second only to reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain's 96.86 grade. Top corners Derek Stingley, Marshon Lattimore, and Marlon Humphrey round out the top five.
The impact rating appears to provide an accurate depiction of the top corners in the NFL, with players like Sauce Gardner, Jaylon Johnson, Trent McDuffie, and Christian Gonzalez all in the top 12 as "high level starters".
The formula includes assigning different stats and grades different weights, like PFF's coverage grade receiving a 14.8% weight, while missed tackle rate receiving a 3.7% weight.
Slot corner Taron Johnson was ranked 66th with a 62.95 grade, while former Bill Rasul Douglas was right behind him in 68th with a 62.17 grade. Free agent additions Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson did not meet the minimum snap threshold of 480 to receive a grade.
Brandon Beane rewarded Benford with a four-year, $76 million contract extension. Now the 19th highest-paid CB in the NFL, the deal already looks like a bargain for Buffalo.
