Bills Central

Unique NFL grading formula places Bills' defender in top tier

Christian Benford's "impact rating" was second-highest in the league among CBs

Colin Richey

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) enters the field before a game against the New York Jets
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) enters the field before a game against the New York Jets / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

It can be difficult to quantify a player's talent and success in the NFL, with so much context and many variables to work with.

While no formula will be perfect, Pro Football Impact's "impact rating" formula attempts to account for as much variance as possible, using a percentage of a variety of metrics to calculate an overall score.

Their impact rating rankings for cornerbacks graded Buffalo Bills' starter Christian Benford as the second-highest CB in the NFL. His 94.86 score is second only to reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain's 96.86 grade. Top corners Derek Stingley, Marshon Lattimore, and Marlon Humphrey round out the top five.

The impact rating appears to provide an accurate depiction of the top corners in the NFL, with players like Sauce Gardner, Jaylon Johnson, Trent McDuffie, and Christian Gonzalez all in the top 12 as "high level starters".

RELATED: Bills' late-round rookie DB projects as potential succession plan for All-Pro veteran

The formula includes assigning different stats and grades different weights, like PFF's coverage grade receiving a 14.8% weight, while missed tackle rate receiving a 3.7% weight.

Slot corner Taron Johnson was ranked 66th with a 62.95 grade, while former Bill Rasul Douglas was right behind him in 68th with a 62.17 grade. Free agent additions Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson did not meet the minimum snap threshold of 480 to receive a grade.

Brandon Beane rewarded Benford with a four-year, $76 million contract extension. Now the 19th highest-paid CB in the NFL, the deal already looks like a bargain for Buffalo.

Christian Benford and Garrett Wilson
Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) knocks the ball away from New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the second half / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

Home/News