Bills exploring potential tight end addition from UFL's San Antonio Brahmas
The Buffalo Bills are apparently considering adding to their tight end training camp competition.
With third tight end Quinton Morris having left for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bills will have a new TE3 behind Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid this season. While fifth-round rookie Jackson Hawes is the early favorite to win the job, Buffalo is kicking the tires on a 25-year-old spring league player.
The Bills reportedly hosted a workout for United Football League tight end Steven Stilianos, who made 15 catches in nine games for the San Antonio Brahmas this past season, according to KPRC reporter Aaron Wilson.
The 6-foot-5 Stilianos finished his collegiate career at Iowa and signed with the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted in 2024. The Titans cut the rookie at the conclusion of training camp, and he eventually resurfaced in the spring with the Brahmas.
RELATED: 3 vulnerable Bills' incumbents who face serious competition during training camp
If signed, Stilianos would join Hawes, Zach Davidson and undrafted rookie Keleki Latu in the competition for the TE3 spot previously occupied by Morris. Buffalo needs to replace 214 offensive and 324 special teams snaps that Morris took with him.
Last year, the Bills kept three tight ends on their 53-man roster throughout the regular season while stashing Davidson on the practice squad.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —