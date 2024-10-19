3 key matchups to watch in Bills' Week 7 homecoming vs. Titans
The Buffalo Bills have an opportunity to improve to 5-2 on the 2024 season this Sunday against a weak Tennessee Titans team that's a bit of an anomaly. Advanced analytics suggest that the Titans' defense is very good, ranking first in defensive success rate and fifth in EPA. They are also ninth in DVOA; however, per PFF, the defense ranks only 23rd in the league. One thing statistics agree on is that the Tennessee offense is performing poorly; thus, the vastly more talented Bills should be able to take advantage of several matchups and come away with a decisive victory. Here are our key matchups in the Bills vs. Titans Week 7 clash.
Bills secondary vs. Will Levis
This is a matchup Buffalo should win hands down, as Will Levis currently leads the league in interceptions with seven and is generally unrefined as a quarterback. The Titans' defense is a solid unit despite the team's general woes, and it would help the Bills out tremendously if Buffalo could snag a couple of picks and set the offense up with a short field. Buffalo ranks third in the league in turnover differential, whereas the Titans rank 31st. This is an area where the Bills can build up an early lead and force the Titans into passing more than they like, which bodes well for more turnovers considering their quarterback. This could be a long day for Tennessee.
Amari Cooper vs. Titans secondary
Head coach Sean McDermott has played coy regarding the Week 7 status of recently acquired wideout Amari Cooper, but a recent report from Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz indicated that Cooper will play. How the Bills use him is yet to be seen, but his presence on the field will help open up the passing game, specifically for Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid. However, getting him involved as more than just a decoy will pay massive dividends if he can produce. The Titans will have to respect the fact that he's out there, and it will only make things easier for the rest of the offense.
Bills offensive line vs. Titans defensive front
The Bills' offense can be explosive, especially with the addition of Cooper; however, it all starts up front. If the Buffalo offensive line, led by left tackle Dion Dawkins, can control the line of scrimmage against the solid front four of the Titans, it will serve to open up the offense. Providing James Cook with rushing lanes and Josh Allen protection is paramount against the Titans. Buffalo has the horses to move the ball up and down the field against the Tennessee defense, but the line must play well and avoid the numerous penalties that plagued them last week.
