Bills release 2024 training camp schedule, ticket information
The Buffalo Bills have released their official 2024 training camp schedule. The multi-week event will commence late next month at St John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.
The team will report to camp on July 23, with the first practice open to the public commencing on July 24 at 9:45 a.m; the team announced July 24 as the first day of camp practices last month. Fan attendance will be permitted at 10 practices throughout camp, with all but one of these sessions commencing at 9:45 a.m.; the August 4 practice will start at 11:45 a.m.
The general public must enter a lottery in order to secure tickets; fans are asked to fill out a form and list the number of tickets they want (either two or four) and their top three preferred practice sessions. You can enter the lottery here.
The annual Return of the Blue and Red practice will take place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on August 2 at 5:30 p.m.
The Bills have hosted their annual training camp at Rochester’s St. John University each year since 2000 (barring 2020 and 2021 which were held in Orchard Park due to Covid-19 pandemic-related precautions). Head coach Sean McDermott has spoken about the value of going away for camp in the past, feeling as though it’s a great team bonding and building experience.