Bills add gargantuan DT in early 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Buffalo faithful, at this juncture, are likely not all that excited about the 2025 NFL Draft, as focusing on next April’s event takes some of the shine off of what is shaping up to be a potentially special 2024 NFL campaign for the team. That said, it’s never too early to take a look at the college game and think about some of the players who could potentially make an impact while donning a ‘charging Buffalo’ helmet next season; NFL Draft on SI’s Cory Kinnan recently penned a new 2025 NFL Mock Draft, slotting Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams to the Bills with the 28th overall selection.
“In a defensive tackle-heavy first round in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Ohio State's Tyleik Williams heads to the Bills to become Ed Oliver's newest partner in crime,” Kinnan wrote. “Williams has not played yet for the Buckeyes this year, but his talent is undeniable along the interior of the Ohio State defense. He bolsters a lacking interior in Buffalo.”
At 6-foot-3, 327 pounds, Williams certainly has size that will translate to the professional level. He’s an immensely talented run defender, tallying 33 stops for the Buckeyes last season, per PFF, which was good for fifth in the nation among interior defenders. He rounded this out with a career-high 22 total quarterback pressures, three of which he converted into sacks.
Now in his fourth collegiate season, Williams has recorded 99 tackles, 62 defensive stops, 22 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks throughout his time in Columbus. Given his prowess against the run and upside as an interior rusher, it’s easy to envision him having success alongside the nationally underrated Ed Oliver on Buffalo’s defensive line.
That said, whether or not Buffalo would take a defensive tackle in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft remains to be seen. Oliver is locked in at the position (he’s signed through 2027) while veteran DaQuan Jones, though he’s 32, is signed through 2026. The team just selected DeWayne Carter in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft and has optimistic long-term ambitions for the defender; Austin Johnson is the only oft-played Bills defensive tackle who is not currently slated to be back next season.
Adding a player like Williams to the pipeline and giving him the opportunity to learn and develop behind Jones for a season seems like an advantageous scenario, but again, the team may have more dire wants or needs come next April. That’s what makes mock drafts at this juncture so challenging: we truly don’t know what teams are going to look like seven months from now. Williams is immensely talented and won’t be a bad selection for whichever team ultimately picks him; only time will tell whether that team will be Buffalo.
