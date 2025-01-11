Legendary MVP voter explains why Josh Allen is the right choice
The word is in the name of the award, and, by multiple accounts, there has been no NFL player more "valuable" to his team this season than Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.
Although the All-Pro voting results suggest Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson will squeak out a victory in the race for the NFL Most Valuable Player award, they actually add support to the case for Allen as the winner.
While Jackson is one of the Ravens' six All-Pro selections, including four First Teamers, Allen is the lone Bills' player to be recognized. Theoretically speaking, Allen led a less-talented team to 13 wins while Jackson and future Hall-of-Fame running back Derrick Henry finished behind Buffalo in the AFC standings.
Legendary writer Peter King, formerly of Sports Illustrated and NBC, seems to agree as he explained the thought process behind his MVP vote.
"In my Top 3 this year, it'll be Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, period. Because you shouldn't make this an award about stats or who had the best statistical year. It's not the Most Outstanding Player. It's the Most Valuable Player," said King while appearing on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast.
While Jackson has the league's gaudiest numbers, he's also had the luxury of operating in a much friendlier environment than Allen. Not to mention, the addition of Henry will help take heat off of any quarterback.
"I have a very strong opinion about this. I have read so many things within the last week or so that says 'Oh, my God. The year that Lamar Jackson put up, best year a quarterback's ever had with the rushing and the, I think it's 41-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Incredible. No guy has ever had stats like that at the quarterback position,'" said King. "Listen, this isn't a stat award. Everybody's got stats these days. Jared Goff has stats. Joe Burrow has stats. Sam Darnold has stats. Obviously, all these players have stats."
Remarkably, in 2023, Allen accounted for 15 more total touchdowns than Jackson, but the latter won the MVP award after carrying the Ravens to 14 wins and the No. 1 seed. Such a result is in line with King's explanation, and points to an Allen victory this time around. The question is did the other voters remain consistent or were they awestruck by statistics?
