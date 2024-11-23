3 players who Bills need to step up after the bye week
It's not easy to circle players on the Buffalo Bills' roster who need to step up, as so many have already made significant impacts in one way or another as the team has gotten off to a 9-2 start. Josh Allen is playing at an MVP level while defenders like Terrel Bernard and Christian Benford are playing All-Pro caliber football. Still, there is room for improvement, and if Buffalo is going to secure its first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years, there are a few players who will be counted on to help make that happen. With that, here are three players whom the Bills will be counting on to step up after their Week 12 bye.
DE Von Miller
Von Miller started the season with three sacks through the first four games but then missed the next four due to a suspension. He's been back on the field for the last three weeks but has recorded only one sack through that span, coming against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. He hasn't been poor by any means, but he generated more consistent pressure earlier in the season; Pro Football Focus credited him five, four, and four pressures in Weeks 1, 2, and 3, respectively, while he's totaled only four pressures since his Week 9 return. Buffalo will need Miller to be the Miller of old down the stretch, creating havoc in the backfield for opposing quarterbacks. His presence should open things up for A.J. Epenesa and Greg Rousseau, as well, both of whom have looked great this season.
LB Matt Milano
Former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano hasn't played a down all season after suffering a bicep tear in the offseason, and he missed most of last season, too, with a tibia fracture. Buffalo opened his 21-day injured reserve practice window ahead of Week 11, so there is a strong likelihood that he will return to the field after the bye week against the San Francisco 49ers. Milano is one of the defensive leaders of this team, but we haven't seen him play in over a year, so he is an unknown. Should he return and regain his role as an offensive disruptor, it would be a significant boost for the Bills' defense that, while generally solid, occasionally struggles with run defense.
DT Ed Oliver
Fans have been critical of defensive tackle Ed Oliver all season, but he played up to his potential and ability against the Chiefs. Oliver has had three games where he earned a PFF grade over 70; however, he's also had three games where he earned grades below 60. He's also only been credited with one sack, and while he's been noticeable in some games, he's been a non-factor in others. The defender has been wildly inconsistent, but if he can get on a roll and be a dominant force in the middle of the defensive line, that will pay dividends for the Bills, particularly in postseason play.
