All Bills players clear waivers after roster cutdown
All waiver-eligible players who were released by the Buffalo Bills as part of their roster cut down to 53 players on Tuesday have cleared, meaning that all are now free agents. They are now free to sign with another active roster, re-sign with the Bills’ practice squad, or join another team’s practice squad.
Buffalo additionally did not claim any players off waivers.
The Buffalo players who were perhaps most at risk of being claimed were rookie cornerback Daequan Hardy and undrafted running back Frank Gore Jr., who both flashed throughout the preseason. Primarily drafted as a special teams returner, Hardy did not look particularly out of place in the role throughout the preseason while also showing promise as a boundary cornerback. Gore Jr. rushed for 163 yards throughout the preseason, including an impressive 101-yard outing in the team’s preseason finale. Both players are now free to re-sign with the Bills practice squad if there’s mutual interest.
Buffalo’s 16-man practice squad has already found its first member, as the team reportedly agreed to add veteran quarterback Mike White to the unit on Tuesday evening. The team will look to fill out the squad throughout Wednesday afternoon.
