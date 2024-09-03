Bills create salary cap breathing room by restructuring two defensive contracts
The Buffalo Bills have created some cap space heading into the regular season, restructuring the contracts of two defensive linemen on Tuesday morning.
ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Buffalo has restructured the contracts of defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, creating $2.78 million in salary cap space. Both of these deals just hit the Bills’ books this offseason; the team re-signed Epenesa to a two-year, $12 million deal in mid-March, inking Jones to a two-year, $16 million extension shortly thereafter.
These restructures likely aren’t indicative of a forthcoming roster move, but rather a means through which to create financial breathing room should the team be forced to make a personnel maneuver at some point during the season. General manager Brandon Beane has long spoken about the importance of having wiggle room in-season, which is something these restructures help assure; Buffalo, per OverTheCap, is still $395,000 over the salary cap, but it does not look as though the outlet has updated the team’s books post-Epenesa and Jones restructures. These restructures may bring the team back under the cap, with further moves still possible ahead of kickoff, if desired.
