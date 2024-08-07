Overlooked Bills DE breaks down how he creates impact plays
This article was produced in conjunction with Cover 1, a leading voice in making the intricacies of Buffalo Bills football digestible. Be sure to subscribe to their YouTube channel and podcast feeds.
Many fans were surprised when the Buffalo Bills were able to re-sign A.J. Epenesa in early March to a deal that fit within the salary cap-strapped budget at One Bills Drive. The young defensive end had back-to-back seasons with 6.5 sacks on a limited snap count, and the presumption was another team would pay up for the growth and potential Epenesa showed on film. Brandon Beane and the Bills' front office convinced the former Iowa Hawkeye to re-sign with a two-year contract that could be worth up to $20M with incentives, a veritable bargain for an improving pass rush specialist.
However, rushing the passer isn’t the only thing Epenesa can do on the field. The 6’5” defender has earned a reputation for breaking up passes with his long arms and athleticism. His interception against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs is an excellent example.
Epenesa tied for the league lead in batted passes in 2023 with TJ Watt and Khalil Mack with six, and Epenesa did so with fewer than half of the snaps of those All-Pros (387 to 900+). Knocking down pass attempts isn’t just the product of freakish athletic traits though, because it is also part of Epenesa’s game plan.
Related: Famous Buffalo rapper chooses Bills QB Josh Allen over Stefon Diggs
In his most recent press conference, Epenesa talked about how his awareness of the opposing quarterback and his recognition of the offensive line feed into his ability to prevent completions.
“[The offensive linemen] try to influence you up the field and throw that screen behind you, and I've gotten into a pretty decent habit of just recognizing that, having a feel for it, and I just try to match the quarterback's eyes, and if I get up the field a certain amount I mean I know the receivers right over there so he's got to find that opening wherever I'm at,” he told reporters.
Epenesa described how he can sense when blockers are being “too easy” and how that indicator signals to lock in on the quarterback's eyes, locate any receivers to determine potential passing lanes, and make sure he’s ready and able to get his hands up.
Like the clip versus Mahomes above, Epenesa sees the running back leak from the backfield. Epenesa then locks onto Mahomes’ eyes, and you can see him take a step more upfield to widen and begin to raise his hands in the throwing lane because he has anticipated where the running back is headed. That is more than being long-limbed with a good vertical jump. That is field awareness leading to a big play even without the fortuitous flight back into his condor arms.
The Bills are aware that other teams are generally knowledgeable about their defensive approach and will try to use those tendencies against them.
“They know that we’re a penetrating front, and we’re an aggressive defense, so they do things like that," he said. "To get us out of our rhythm.”
Defensive calls where the Bills go against that aggressive tendency or change how they’re attacking can lead to big plays. In the clip below, Epenesa doesn’t rush the passer. The Bills run a simulated pressure, where there are four pass rushers but it’s not the typical four down linemen, and Epenesa goes into zone coverage in the hook/curl while Milano replaces his pass rush. As Cover 1's Anthony Prohaska notes, Epenesa shows some true coverage skills by identifying a crossing route, sliding up and into the lane, reading the quarterback's eyes again, and then showing off those pterodactyl appendages for the interception and a little sizzle to get into the endzone.
Related: Underrated Bills LB breaks down ‘fun’ transition to new defensive coordinator
The Bills’ defensive end understands that these plays obviously don’t always result in interceptions or even more dramatic pick-sixes, but every chance to throw a wrench in the opponent’s gears gets them off-schedule and behind the sticks.
“Whenever we can get plays like that, whether it's me Greg [Rousseau], anybody on the edge, it's just kind of a rhythm killer for the offense.”
While Von Miller returning to something close to his Hall of Fame form is the biggest addition the Bills’ defensive line could hope for, the continued development in the technical aspects of the game from rising athletic specimens like Rousseau and Epenesa will make a dynamic pass rush unstoppable.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —