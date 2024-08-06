Underrated Bills LB breaks down ‘fun’ transition to new defensive coordinator
The NFL is a malleable league in that circumstances are ever-shifting; a player’s situation, regardless of how it may look on paper, is never the same from one season to the next.
This is especially true of Buffalo Bills defender Terrel Bernard, who, despite being 25 years of age and in just his third offseason, is dealing with his third major career shift. He was viewed as a special teamer and depth defender in his first offseason before being thrown into the position battle to replace five-year middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in his second; Bernard perhaps unexpectedly took an early lead in the competition and never looked back, quickly earning Buffalo’s ‘mike’ role and carrying his prowess over into his sophomore season to the tune of 143 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, five pass deflections, and three interceptions.
He’s dealing with another significant change ahead of his third season—though he’s the team's undisputed starter at middle linebacker, there’s a new voice in his helmet. The Bills promoted longtime position coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator in the offseason to prevent him from being poached by one of several circling teams; the first-year coordinator is now the one communicating with Bernard pre-snap, this a change from a season ago when head coach/then-defensive coordinator Sean McDermott was the one relaying plays and information.
Related: Underrated Bills LB speaks on Matt Milano’s health: ‘We’ve seen Matt be Matt’
Making the transition a bit easier for Bernard is that Babich was previously his position coach, serving as Buffalo’s linebackers coach from 2022–2023. The two already have a strong rapport, which has streamlined the switch.
“It’s been fun,” Bernard told reporters after Monday’s training camp practice. “Definitely an adjustment, like you said. He knows so much about what’s going on in the situations that he wants to communicate everything to everybody. Having the mike, I’m the one that he’s talking to.
“I’ve been in his room for the last two years so I’m used to how he communicates and what he wants to get communicated. It’s been fun, for sure. I get to understand what he’s thinking pretty much every single snap, which helps me and, in turn, helps the defense really be on the same page.”
Babich and McDermott are distinct from each other in terms of communication styles and general demeanors, something that, again, has been an adjustment for Bernard. The new coordinator, per Bernard, has a penchant for attempting to convey as much information as possible pre-snap, something the defender doesn’t particularly mind.
“It gets pretty fast, especially when the game is moving pretty fast,” Bernard said. “Situations are happening quick, he tries to get it all out. Like I said, he knows so much about what’s going on. I tell him as much as he can tell me before the snap happens, I’m with it. It’s been exciting.”
Babich will look to lead Bernard to yet another stellar season as Buffalo’s middle linebacker after a breakout 2023 season that went largely overlooked nationally; with a healthy Matt Milano again by his side, fans can anticipate continued production from the defender this fall.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —